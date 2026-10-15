Details For New Apple Devices Revealed Ahead of Release

Details for the new products Apple will be releasing have been leaked. The devices are the Apple TV 4K, the revamped smart home hub, and the new HomePod Mini 2. The new 4K Apple TV will have 8GB of RAM with an A19 chip, a revamped remote for Siri featuring a speaker built into the remote, and the TV will have microphones built in for Siri AI support.

The HomePod Mini will feature new colors coming in blue, midnight, white, and pink. Be powered by the S10 chip from the Apple Watch Series 10. The Home Hub will have a display that is touch-enabled and will be called HomeView. HomeView will have an Apple Home Collection accessory series. Tabletop View will have four colors, Rose, Silver, Gray, and Starlight, and will be revealed on the 13th of October, with availability in November.

Apple is expected to unveil these products on October 13, with release for both the Apple TV 4K and HomePod Mini on October 30.