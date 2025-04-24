Apple

Developers can get iOS 18.5 third beta today

By Samantha Wiley
iOS 18.5

Apple has released the third beta update for iOS 18.5 to developers.

Both iPadOS 18.5 and iOS 18.5 have been updated to the third beta version. It has been a week since Apple launched the second beta and made it available to testers. Beta versions are not recommended for use in daily devices as they might contain bugs. Apple is looking to move away from iOS 18 and has started working on iPadOS 19 and iOS 19. The next WWDC might see the debut of the newest operating system, and it’s believed that Apple will set a preview this June.

iOS 18.5

iOS 18.5 third beta is not available for everyone. You must have a developer account and a linked Apple ID in order to see it. Those who have a supported device can go to General, then Software Update, and complete the process by connecting to a stable wi-fi.

