Apple will now be required to disclose real-time location sharing and features for dating in their apps on November 16 to properly assess the age rating of the apps. Dating and Relationships disclosure is now required for consent on relationship or dating connections, even if it is a virtual companion or an actual person on a platform.

Minimum age for these apps should be 18+, and apps with Shared Location are not seeing that change be made in some areas. Brazil has an A16 rating for apps with Shared Location and A18 for Relationships and Dating; apps that are eligible for lower age ratings, like those offered for sharing location for both children and parents are able to ask for a rating from Public Security and the Ministry of Justice of Brazil. Disclosure for Shared Location and Dating and Relationships must be submitted by the developers on Connect App Store by next year, January 2027.

In an effort to make platforms safer, Apple started cracking down on age-rating details for self-reporting last year to be ahead of the more specific regulations for age gating, as the company has made many changes. A big segment of WWDC this year was Apple on features for child safety on the cycle for OS 27. This, however, is not foolproof, with some parents able to abuse and break that system, but the tools exist to bring safety and satisfy the global regulations that continue to increase.

Changes to ratings will depend on the local laws of your country, while developers identify their app features, such as shared location or Dating and Relationship features. Developers can pass those features on November 16 and have until January 12 as the deadline to submit disclosures of their apps for proper rating assessment by Apple.