Apple

Developers now Required to Disclose Dating and Location Features for Apps

By Samantha Wiley
Developers now Required to Disclose Dating and Location Features for Apps

Apple will now be required to disclose real-time location sharing and features for dating in their apps on November 16 to properly assess the age rating of the apps. Dating and Relationships disclosure is now required for consent on relationship or dating connections, even if it is a virtual companion or an actual person on a platform.

Minimum age for these apps should be 18+, and apps with Shared Location are not seeing that change be made in some areas. Brazil has an A16 rating for apps with Shared Location and A18 for Relationships and Dating; apps that are eligible for lower age ratings, like those offered for sharing location for both children and parents are able to ask for a rating from Public Security and the Ministry of Justice of Brazil. Disclosure for Shared Location and Dating and Relationships must be submitted by the developers on Connect App Store by next year, January 2027.

Developers now Required to Disclose Dating and Location Features for Apps

In an effort to make platforms safer, Apple started cracking down on age-rating details for self-reporting last year to be ahead of the more specific regulations for age gating, as the company has made many changes. A big segment of WWDC this year was Apple on features for child safety on the cycle for OS 27. This, however, is not foolproof, with some parents able to abuse and break that system, but the tools exist to bring safety and satisfy the global regulations that continue to increase.

Changes to ratings will depend on the local laws of your country, while developers identify their app features, such as shared location or Dating and Relationship features. Developers can pass those features on November 16 and have until January 12 as the deadline to submit disclosures of their apps for proper rating assessment by Apple.

Latest News
Apple May Be Searching for Cheaper Method for OLED Tech Adoption
Apple May Be Searching for Cheaper Method for OLED Tech Adoption
2 Min Read
Base iPhone 18 to Have Bigger Battery
Base iPhone 18 to Have Bigger Battery
2 Min Read
Apple with Foldable iPhone Could Take Over the Market
Apple with Foldable iPhone Could Take Over the Market
2 Min Read
Price Increases for Memory Lasting Until beyond December, Apple with no Word on If Prices Will Increase for Products
Price Increases for Memory Lasting Until beyond December, Apple with no Word on If Prices Will Increase for Products
2 Min Read
John Ternus in His First Earnings Call in Q4 for Apple
John Ternus in His First Earnings Call in Q4 for Apple
2 Min Read
Apple Currently Holds Title as Most Valuable Company
Apple Currently Holds Title as Most Valuable Company
2 Min Read
Apple Placed on Registry for State Surveillance in Russia
Apple Placed on Registry for State Surveillance in Russia
2 Min Read
Apple Expected to Launch Three iPads Next Year
Apple Expected to Launch Three iPads Next Year
2 Min Read
New HomeView Also Serves as Camera for Security
New HomeView Also Serves as Camera for Security
2 Min Read
Early Software for HomeView Released
Early Software for HomeView Released
3 Min Read
Apple Intelligence Finally Coming to China After 2 Years
Apple Intelligence Finally Coming to China After 2 Years
2 Min Read
Battery Capacity for New iPad Mini Revealed
Battery Capacity for New iPad Mini Revealed
2 Min Read
Lost your password?