Developing a search engine not a plan for Apple

By Samantha Wiley
An Apple executive said that Apple is not interested in creating its own search engine.

Apple executive Eddy Cue said in a US federal court last week that Apple does not plan to create a Google-like search engine. Cue stated there were many reasons for the Cupertino-based company to forego the possibility, including not having enough operational infrastructure and specialized professionals, being an economic risk, and having exorbitant costs, among others.

Google was served an antitrust trial by the US Department of Justice, saying it was illegal for Google to be set as the default search engine within Safari. Apple was paying billions to Google to the tune of $20 billion two years back. Cue mentioned that it was in Apple’s interest and that the company was focused on ‘creating the best user experience possible’ by exploring partnerships with other companies. The Apple executive continued that Apple would be hamstrung if it couldn’t deliver products for its users.

