Digital car keys arriving to Audi, Polestar, and Volvo

By Samantha Wiley
Digital Car Keys

Apple will soon be rolling out digital car keys support for automotive manufacturers Audi, Polestar, and Volvo.

Code changes were discovered in the backend of Apple Wallet, pertaining to the Cupertino-based company gearing up to add more manufacturers for its digital car keys. With it, users can unlock or start their vehicles using their Apple Watch or iPhone. The mechanism is such that an NFC signal is all that’s needed within the vicinity to the reader device in the vehicle. It’s worth noting that car key functionality will depend on the car model and manufacturer. Digital car keys are accessible within the Wallet app, and setup is done in the same section.

Digital Car Keys

Apple introduced digital car keys in 2022, with notable brands RAM, Mercedes-Benz, Lotus, Hyundai, Kia, Genesis, BYD, and BMW adding support for remote vehicle unlocking and starting promptly. A full list of compatible vehicles and makers is available on the official Apple page.

