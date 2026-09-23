Apple

Display-less Fitness Band Rumored to be Tested by Apple

By Samantha Wiley
Display-less Fitness Band Rumored to be Tested by Apple

Apple is rumored to be working on a display-less activity tracker that tracks fitness; the design is reportedly similar to the line of bands provided by Whoop, a company that makes trackers worn on the wrist for all-day monitoring with no display.


Apple is said to have been conducting research on the category for a couple of months now and has reportedly made prototypes of the tracker, but it is uncertain whether this will be moving past that stage.

Display-less Fitness Band Rumored to be Tested by Apple

The prototypes feature a band made of fabric connecting a computing model with those sensors tracking metrics such as your heart rate. If the company does see progress with the tracker, it will not be released until 2028 at the earliest, with the company expected to premiere the AirPods with cameras and the AI smart glasses. Both Eddy Cue and Tim Cook have shown interest in the product mainly because Eddy is the lead of Apple Health teams.


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