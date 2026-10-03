‘Do Not Open’ Boxes Sent to Apple Retail Stores Worldwide

Apple Retail Stores worldwide are taking measures to bring in new presentations for products on October 8 as they got boxes that are confidential, coming with a sticker that says Do Not Open Until October 8. The boxes are rumored to feature visual merchandise that provides them with looks into product layouts, labels, and graphics.

The confidentiality of these boxes suggests that these may be the new HomePod mini 2, the Smart Home Hub, and the new Apple TV 4K. Rumors suggest that these new devices will be announced on October 13. Or it could be the iPhone Duo.

October is shaping up to be a busy month for Apple, with new devices expected to be announced so Apple might be getting ready to revamp its displays for announcements and releases on the 13th. The exact moment of the announcement for the device is uncertain.