‘Doomsday Vault’ arrives on Apple Arcade

Post-apocalyptic adventure game ‘Doomsday Vault’ has arrived on Apple’s subscription-based gaming platform Apple Arcade. The title sets you out to save the remaining plant life.
The game’s objective has you roaming around flooded cities, abandoned buildings and desolate landscape in a robotic suit to try and find seeds of vital flora and take it back for safekeeping on the Doomsday Vault.
Doomsday Vault on Apple Arcade
Interesting gameplay include 3D environments, challenging puzzles and details about plants. Flightless Limited is the game’s developer. Download the game by going to the Apple Arcade section and tapping on the ‘Get’ button.
Apple Arcade is a subscription-based service that costs $4.99 per month on up to 6 family members. Currently, iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, iPod Touch and Mac users can try it out free for a month. Apple Arcade now has more than a hundred titles that vary from adventure games to RPG and more.