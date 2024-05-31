Apple

Downgrade to iOS 17.5 no longer supported

By Samantha Wiley
iOS 17.5

Apple has stopped signing the iOS 17.5, meaning iPhone users can no longer downgrade to the 17.5 version of the iOS. After May 20 once iOS 17.5.1 is released, users will be unable to downgrade to the previous version.

Advertisements

This is not a new thing for Apple to do, since it usually happens when a week or two has passed after a new update of the iOS rolls out. When an update is not signed anymore the user is no longer able to install that version of the iOS on the iPhone via verification check on the server side. 

iOS 17.5

Apple does this to persuade the user to have their operating systems updated with the most recent security improvements. The iOS 17.5.1 addressed a bug that causes deleted photos to pop back up on an iPhone. The latest update is available to the public and the only released version that is accessible.

Advertisements

TAGGED: ,
Latest News
Vision Pro
Vision Pro gets two new Simulation games
1 Min Read
YouTube
YouTube ‘Playables’ launch on iOS
1 Min Read
Apple AirPods
The AirPods Max is $100 Off
1 Min Read
iPad Pro
Apple targets 9 million shipment for iPad Pro OLED screens
1 Min Read
Pixelmator Pro
AI masking tools added to Pixelmator Pro
1 Min Read
iPhone and iPad
New patent reveals anti-stress feature for iPhone and iPad
1 Min Read
Anker Nano Power Bank
Anker’s Nano Power Bank is Discounted to Just $35
1 Min Read
MacBook
All-screen MacBook might have the M5 chip
1 Min Read
iOS 18
iOS 18 to introduce App Icon customization
1 Min Read
Apple Vision Pro
Black Pencil design award given to Apple Vision Pro
1 Min Read
Apple Watch Ultra 2
The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is $85 Off
1 Min Read
iPod Prototype
Unreleased game ‘Stacker’ shown in iPod prototype
1 Min Read
Lost your password?