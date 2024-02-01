Downgrading to iOS 17.2.1 no longer possible

iOS 17.3 users will no longer have the option to downgrade their operating systems to iOS 17.2.1 after today.

Apple has stopped the signing of iOS 17.2.1 after releasing iOS 17.3 to the public. It’s worth noting that the newest iOS offers Stolen Device Protection on the iPhone, as well as other changes and fixes. Apple routinely stops signing older operating systems when new ones launch in order to force users to upgrade and keep their devices up-to-date. Newer iOS versions do not have as many security vulnerabilities and this will lessen the risk of data loss and corruption.

Apple is currently in the testing phase for its upcoming iOS 17. The Cupertino-based company has stopped signing iPadOS 17.2 for the same reason. Older versions 16.7.4 and 15.8 are also off the downgrade options for older devices not under iOS 17.