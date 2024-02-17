Apple

Downgrading to iOS 17.3 no longer possible

By Samantha Wiley
iOS 17.3

Downgrading to iOS 17.3 is no longer possible due to Apple stopping the signing of the operating system.

iPhone users will find themselves unable to downgrade to iOS 17.3 after today. Apple released iOS 17.3.1 in February, adding a fix for a bug related to text. The Cupertino-based company regularly stops signing older operating systems to prevent users from getting older versions and keep their devices up to date. iOS 17.3.1 is the official public release for iOS, and iOS 17.4 is currently in beta testing phase. Developers can download iOS 17.4 and install it on their devices- it brings Podcasts transcripts, App Store changes pertaining to EU regulation, new emoji icons, and more.

iOS 17.3

The reason for stopping the sign is to keep the device updated and secure, as older versions tend to have bugs and security flaws that could lead to data loss.

Lost your password?