Dynamic Island Design Undecided

Apple is reportedly choosing two options for this year’s iPhone 18 Pro models with Dynamic Island; they are rumored to be undecided on the matter. A report made rounds that suggests that the iPhone 18 Pro would have a smaller Dynamic Island compared to last year’s model.

Other leakers say that the rear design of the device will remain unchanged, but will have a small adjustment to the detailed design and body materials, talking about a past rumor of getting a look more uniform with the glass cutout and unibody aluminum frame.

Apple was looking to reuse the design they used last year, meaning that the Dynamic Island design will remain the same. Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 18 Pro Max and iPhone 18 Pro models in the fall of this year, with the first foldable iPhone seeing a release later.