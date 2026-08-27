Apple

Dynamic Power Adapter By Apple Branching Out

By Samantha Wiley
Dynamic Power Adapter By Apple Branching Out

The 40W Dynamic Power Adapter has been branched out by Apple to certain countries in Europe and Vietnam for the two-pin type C Europlug. The revamped version of the adapter features a two prong retractable design that pops the prong back to the enclosure of the adapter, allowing for easier packing.


The 40W Dynamic Power Adapter with 60 Max Power is available in Finland, France, Luxembourg, Norway, the Netherlands, Sweden, Spain, Switzerland, Poland, Turkey, Portugal, Hungary, Germany, Italy, Denmark, Belgium, Austria, and now Vietnam adds to the list. The adapter is priced at €45. 

Dynamic Power Adapter By Apple Branching Out

The Dynamic Power Adapter has the same size as the 20W charger, providing you with 20W more faster charging, and has a max output of 60W in short stints for fast charging. You can use the device for the iPad Pro, iPhone 17 line, and the iPhone Air.


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