EA Sports and Apple partner up to offer free MLS match viewing

EA Sports and Apple recently partnered up to offer a way to watch MLS matches without having to pay.

Advertisements

Four matches curated from the MLS Season Pass will be available to watch for free in the FC Mobile app. The first game is the New York Red Bulls versus the LA Galaxy on May 10, while the second game is the Philadelphia Union versus the Atlanta United FC on May 17. As per the email, the third and fourth games will be decided and announced in September. Those interested can access the live stream by tapping ‘extra time’ in the main menu of the app, then searching for ‘TV feature’. It’s worth noting that users must be at least level 4 to watch the game.

The MLS Pass subscription service can be viewed in the Apple TV app. The pass has a $14.99 monthly price or a $99 price for the whole season.