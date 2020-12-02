Early Apple One adopters experience billing and renewal issues

A few Apple One users are reporting billing and renewal issues on social media channels.

Apple One debuted October 30 and offers several tiered packages for subscribers. The service had a one month free trial, which ends today and several individuals mentioned that their status hasn’t changed when they chose to renew.

The status of some users are said to be ‘expired’ even when they didn’t cancel the subscription. Others have mentioned that they encounter error messages, such as ‘this item is currently being modified’ when they try to renew the subscription.

@applesupport Apple One Premier subscription is showing as “expired”. Never cancelled. But everything seems to be working. Not sure what I should do? Any help would be greatly appreciated. Thanks — Fade To Mac  (@FadeToMac) November 30, 2020

Furthermore, some users have said their individual subscriptions were renewed despite having them in the Apple One bundle.

Are other people having issues with #AppleOne? It currently shows as having ‘expired’ in my subscriptions panel, and when I try to resubscribe I receive this message: pic.twitter.com/9QDwLjOdTC — Basic Apple Guy (@BasicAppleGuy) November 30, 2020

The exact issue of why this is happening is yet to be determined. Apple hasn’t released any posts or updates to address the concern.

So, the Apple One end of trial did not go as planned. And my AppleTV+ renewed on top of it. pic.twitter.com/68VBsWcepi — Chris Barnes (@ChrisBarnesTech) November 30, 2020

Mine says expired, but my services still say “This will be included in Apple One starting Nov. 30.” I also got charged this morning and was reversed right away. 🤔 — Nug 🐣 (@itinerantnugget) November 30, 2020

Apple One offers bundles of Apple services, including iCloud storage, Apple Arcade, Apple Music and Apple TV+ in one monthly package.