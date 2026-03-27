‘Elaborate’ Party Planned By Apple

Apple kicked off celebrations for their 50th anniversary coming on April 1 with events hosted worldwide, and a grand finale of the event is likely to take place in California. A report states that the company is planning an elaborate party for their anniversary in California (Cupertino) at Apple Park HQ, with John Ternus at the center stage.

Predictions are that the event will be in Apple Park under the rainbow arches and will happen soon, as April 1 is closing in. It is uncertain if the event will be exclusive to Apple employees or if any public figure could be there, in an event where certain content creators and figures will be invited to the event.

Celebrations for the 50th anniversary started with Alicia Keys performing an impromptu concert in New York at the Grand Central Store, and similar events have been hosted in Thailand, South Korea, and China. More celebrations are planned in France, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia.