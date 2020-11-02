iLounge Logo

England under second national lockdown, Apple stores close

Apple stores in England will be closed for a month after the announcement of COVID-19 lockdown.

Boris Johnson, UK Prime Minister has declared that the country will undergo a national lockdown for 4 weeks. Non-essential shops will be closed and travel restrictions will be set during the quarantine, thus forcing Apple Store closures throughout November.

Johnson announced the plan on Saturday and stated that the lockdown will begin Thursday, November 5 and end on December 2, Wednesday. Colleges, schools and food stores that deliver or offer takeaway will remain operational.

UK citizens are limited to only one person for meet-ups, and a work from home setup is encouraged. Essential workers will be allowed to travel to their workplace.

Connected countries will be observing a form of anti COVID-19 measures as well. Wales will be upholding a 17-day lockdown while Scotland be upholding regional restrictions on travel, restaurants and shops starting November 2.

In the event, 33 Apple Stores will be closed during the lockdown.

