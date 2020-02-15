Enhanced AR feature ‘Quick Look’ now live on Safari

Apple has recently updated its Quick Look feature in Safari, bringing the ability to see augmented reality versions of products before clicking the ‘Buy’ button.

Retailers can add buttons and links for their products, which makes it easy for customers to preview the items in AR mode. The Quick Look in Safari is now live on sites such as 1-800-Flowers, Bang & Olufsen, Wayfair and Home Depot.

Quick Look was introduced in 2018 for the Safari- when applicable, a button appears, and when you click it you’ll have control over a 3D object to see its shape, size and other features before buying it. Apple has previewed it at the WWDC and added it in iOS 13.

Links and other content streamline the buying process and makes it easier for the customer to find the nearest store, add to shopping cart or ask questions via customer support.