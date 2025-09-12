Epic Games VS Apple Legal Battle

A high-profile legal fight between Epic Games and Apple has long been going on in the United States, and there was also a face off in Australia last month, where it was ruled by the federal court that the App Store prohibited alternative transaction methods and sideloading, resulting in violations of competition laws.

No changes have to be made by Apple as of now but the court was not in favor of the rules of the company against third-party methods of payment and sideloading, while Apple thinks it is inappropriate to view their device, the iPhone, as a single brand market.

The court in Australia used the European Digital Markets Act as proof that it’s possible to use alternative app distribution. As of now, the alleged conduct on anticompetitiveness is not determined and the court has not instructed Apple to make any changes. Fortnite will be making a return to iOS in the country after the ruling, as claimed by Epic Games.