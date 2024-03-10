Apple

Epic’s developer account to be restored

By Samantha Wiley
Epic Games

Apple did a turnaround and has promised to restore the developer account of Epic Games in the EU.

Epic recently disclosed that they could not guarantee following the App Store developer rules, and hence had their App Store developer account revoked. However, Epic said that they will ‘commit to follow the rules’, which include Digital Markets Act policy less than 48 hours after making the statement. In response, Apple said it will be lifting the developer account ban.

Epic Games

In a statement, Apple said that Epic Sweden AB will be allowed to sign the developer agreement and get into the Apple Developer Program. The account will be reinstated so Epic can launch a third-party app store in the EU. The EU had a hand in the matter, saying they will prioritize investigating the matter. Apple terminated Epic’s developer account due to the reason that the company ‘is verifiably untrustworthy.

