EU And Apple Closing In On Settlements Over Rules On The App Store

Apple is closing in on an agreement with the European Commission to settle multiple investigations on antitrust conducted under the DMA or the Digital Markets Act. The move was made to prevent fines on a daily basis from escalating until it reaches 5% of the global revenue’s average..

Meta and Apple are in the last stages of negotiations with regulators in the European Commission after €700 million was issued in fines back in April of this year for breaching the digital competition law in the EU. Talks revolved around the current investigation in their App store, as it was discovered previously that the company held back developers from leading users to promos and beyond their platform, resulting in a fine of €500 million.

Under the law of the Digital Markets Act, the companies must provide users access to other platforms fairly without favoring its services and offerings over their rival companies.