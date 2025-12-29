Extended Return Policy Applies to Apple Holiday Purchases

If you did some last-minute shopping from Apple during the holidays this year, including the two-hour free delivery promo, which ran until the 24th of December for the majority of users in Canada and the United States, the extended return policy applies.

Courier companies that worked with Apple fulfilled the two-hour delivery, like Postmates and Uber Eats. The items came from retail Apple stores near users in the metro areas, and was available for Apple Watches, Apple TV, AirPods Macs, iPads and iPhones that were in stock. Custom devices and orders that were engraved were not eligible.

An extended return policy is provided by Apple, so most of the products that were bought from stores and those sold online by Apple from November 12th of this year can be returned until next year, January 8th, 2026. All purchases by customers after Christmas Day, December 25th, fall under the Standard Return Policy.