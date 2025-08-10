F1 Movie Will be Re-run in Certain IMAX Cinemas

The F1 Movie will be returning to select IMAX cinemas worldwide with tickets now on sale for these theaters, and streaming will start on August 8 Friday. The movie will branch out to other IMAX movie houses on August 15 because of popular demand.

The F1 is a movie directed by Joseph Kosinski, who made other famous action movies such as Top Gun: Maverick. The movie follows Brad Pitt as Sonny Hayes, an F1 driver in the 1990’s who had promising young talent until an accident happened that almost ended his career in F1. 30 years pass, and he is asked to join his past teammates team in F1 for a last chance to redeem himself as best in the world and save the struggling team.

The movie’s global box office reached $550 million following its release 2 months ago, turning this movie into the highest-earning movie that Brad Pitt has starred in.