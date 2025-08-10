Apple

F1 Movie Will be Re-run in Certain IMAX Cinemas

By Samantha Wiley
F1 Movie Will be Re-run in Certain IMAX Cinemas

The F1 Movie will be returning to select IMAX cinemas worldwide with tickets now on sale for these theaters, and streaming will start on August 8 Friday. The movie will branch out to other IMAX movie houses on August 15 because of popular demand.

Advertisements

The F1 is a movie directed by Joseph Kosinski, who made other famous action movies such as Top Gun: Maverick. The movie follows Brad Pitt as Sonny Hayes, an F1 driver in the 1990’s who had promising young talent until an accident happened that almost ended his career in F1. 30 years pass, and he is asked to join his past teammates team in F1 for a last chance to redeem himself as best in the world and save the struggling team.

F1 Movie Will be Re-run in Certain IMAX Cinemas

The movie’s global box office reached $550 million following its release 2 months ago, turning this movie into the highest-earning movie that Brad Pitt has starred in.

Advertisements

Latest News
Sonos Prices Will Be Raised Because Of Tariffs
Sonos Prices Will Be Raised Because Of Tariffs
1 Min Read
Instagram Introduces Map and Reposts Features
Instagram Introduces Map and Reposts Features
1 Min Read
The Apple Watch SE 40mm GPS is marked $80 off
The Apple Watch SE 40mm GPS is marked $80 off
1 Min Read
TSMC Employees Faces Accusations Of Stealing A20 Chip Tech
TSMC Employees Faces Accusations Of Stealing A20 Chip Tech
1 Min Read
MagSafe Charger Firmware 2A168 Update Released By Apple
MagSafe Charger Firmware 2A168 Update Released By Apple
1 Min Read
Get the AirPods Pro 2 at $80 off!
Get the AirPods Pro 2 at $80 off!
1 Min Read
Spotify Increasing Rates of Its Premium Subscription in Various Countries
Spotify Increasing Rates of Its Premium Subscription in Various Countries
1 Min Read
Custom iPhone Image Sensor Reportedly in Development
Custom iPhone Image Sensor Reportedly in Development
1 Min Read
Tandem OLED Panels May Be Coming To iPhones
Tandem OLED Panels May Be Coming To iPhones
1 Min Read
The AirPods 4 is $30 Off
The AirPods 4 is $30 Off
1 Min Read
Foldable Device from Apple Might Miss its Production Target Date
Foldable Device from Apple Might Miss its Production Target Date
1 Min Read
Apple Looking For Engineers To Work On Search Experience Similar to ChatGPT
Apple Looking For Engineers To Work On Search Experience Similar to ChatGPT
1 Min Read
Lost your password?