Apple

Facebook Gains Passkeys Support

By Samantha Wiley
Facebook Gains Passkeys Support
Screenshot

Facebook users will soon be able to log in to their accounts without having to enter their passwords.

Advertisements

Meta announced that passwordless logins will soon debut on Facebook, which would be compatible with iPad and iPhone devices. The company will roll out support for both the social media app and Messenger, and it will be the same when the feature rolls out to both platforms. Meta said that passkeys will be limited to mobile devices ‘in the meantime’, so those who use a computer will still have to enter their username and password to get in.

Facebook Gains Passkeys Support

Apple products such as the iPad and iPhone have passkeys since 2022. The technology uses on-device authentication like Touch ID or Face ID to verify the account. They are more secure compared to the traditional entering of passwords and can stave off malware and phishing attacks, too. Passkeys are stored in the Passwords app and sync on the user’s devices.

Advertisements

Latest News
The Anker Nano II 65W Compact Charger is $25 Off
The Anker Nano II 65W Compact Charger is $25 Off
1 Min Read
New ‘Shot on iPhone’ Short Film Debuts
New ‘Shot on iPhone’ Short Film Debuts
1 Min Read
Apple Camp for Kids Program Starts in June
Apple Camp for Kids Program Starts in June
1 Min Read
Apple to Start iPhone Foldable Production This Year
Apple to Start iPhone Foldable Production This Year
1 Min Read
The Apple Watch Series 10 is $100 Off
The Apple Watch Series 10 is $100 Off
1 Min Read
AirPods Pro 3 May Debut in 2026
AirPods Pro 3 May Debut in 2026
1 Min Read
Oakley Smart Glasses Announced
Oakley Smart Glasses Announced
1 Min Read
The Apple Watch Series 10 is $100 Off
Apple Watch Ultra 3 Might Arrive Soon
1 Min Read
AirPods Pro 3 May Debut in 2026
The AirPods Pro 2 is $80 Off
1 Min Read
tvOS 26 Apple Music Sing Adds iPhone Karaoke Feature
tvOS 26 Apple Music Sing Adds iPhone Karaoke Feature
1 Min Read
Photos Tabs to Make a Comeback in iOS 26
Photos Tabs to Make a Comeback in iOS 26
1 Min Read
tvOS 26 Users to Have Automatic Sign-In for Apps
tvOS 26 Users to Have Automatic Sign-In for Apps
1 Min Read
Lost your password?