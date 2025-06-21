Facebook Gains Passkeys Support

Facebook users will soon be able to log in to their accounts without having to enter their passwords.

Advertisements

Meta announced that passwordless logins will soon debut on Facebook, which would be compatible with iPad and iPhone devices. The company will roll out support for both the social media app and Messenger, and it will be the same when the feature rolls out to both platforms. Meta said that passkeys will be limited to mobile devices ‘in the meantime’, so those who use a computer will still have to enter their username and password to get in.

Apple products such as the iPad and iPhone have passkeys since 2022. The technology uses on-device authentication like Touch ID or Face ID to verify the account. They are more secure compared to the traditional entering of passwords and can stave off malware and phishing attacks, too. Passkeys are stored in the Passwords app and sync on the user’s devices.