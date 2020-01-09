FBI reportedly asked Apple to unlock Florida mass shooter’s iPhone

NBC News says that the FBI has reportedly asked Apple to help unlock the iPhones belonging to Mohammed Saeed, who went on a shooting spree last month at the Naval Air Station in Florida.

In the letter sent to Katherine Adams, Apple’s general counsel, the FBI mentioned that the two iPhones were password-protected and damaged by gunfire. However, Apple sent a statement to NBC that they have already sent all relevant data to the bureau. 

In 2016, Apple was ordered by a US federal judge to unlock an iPhone used by one of the two San Bernardino shooters, Syed Farook. In reply, the Cupertino-based company said that they will be setting a ‘dangerous precedent’ if it complied.

The dispute ended when the FBI found a way to unlock the iPhone without Apple’s help. The lawsuit was withdrawn, and Apple continued drawing a hard line unlocking iPhone passwords for the FBI.

