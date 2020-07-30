‘Field Trips’ program on Apple Store to be replaced with a new ‘Educational Experience’

Field Trips

Apple will be replacing its Field Trip program with something that offers ‘a new educational experience’ soon.

Details of the new program hasn’t been released yet, but prior to the COVID-19 pandemic teachers, youth groups and K-12 students could schedule sessions through their local Apple Stores via the Field Trip program. With the help of Apple Creative staff students could pursue their creative passions, and educators can utilize Apple’s resources and tools for an enhanced classroom experience.

Apple Field Trips in screenshot

Due to the corona virus pandemic Apple Stores were closed and its programs were disrupted. After a while, Apple turned digital and began offering virtual sessions. The latest announcement came in today, with Apple asking viewers to ‘stay tuned’ to the new program.

Apple Camp at Home is still being offered until the end of July. Students can also download free workbooks they can complete on their own time. The Education website of Apple has plenty of resources to provide at-home learning for students and schools.

Samantha Wiley
Samantha Wiley
Samantha Wiley is a News Editor at iLounge.
View All Posts
