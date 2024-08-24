Fifth Public Beta for watchOS 11 Launches

Apple has released the fifth public beta update for the upcoming watchOS 11 to beta testers.

The fifth watchOS 11 public beta version arrives a week after its predecessor, giving beta testers the chance to see what new features and functionalities are in store. Those interested will have to sign up for the beta software program through the official webpage, as well as have an iPhone with a public beta version of iOS 18. Users can go to the Watch app on their iPhones and Software Update, then tap the public beta option in the Beta Updates menu.

WatchOS 11 includes new features such as the Vitals app, which gives users an overview of health metrics and warns if there’s anything amiss, such as oxygen level, respiratory rate, and heart rate. Shazam and Translate widgets are being added to Smart Stack, and the tech itself now allows widget suggestions based on daily routine, location, date, and time.