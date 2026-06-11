Final Remarks By Tim Cook As CEO During the Keynote

In the WWDC keynote, Apple CEO Tim Cook closed it out and it is likely to be his last keynote. During the closing, the CEO has expressed some farewell remarks reflecting on his time with Apple and says that he is privileged to be given the opportunity to work and lead Apple.

He talked about Apple as the north star that is making products that accommodate peoples needs, and states that “I truly believe the best is still ahead” before expressing gratitude to the audience.

Tim Cook has been the CEO of Apple since 2011 after succeeding Steve Jobs. He will be handing the reins over to John Ternus, with his takeover starting in September this year after serving as the Apple Senior Vice President for Hardware Engineering. Ternus is going to take over just in time for the new iPhone model announcements.