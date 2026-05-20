Apple

Finalist for Apple Design Award Announced

By Samantha Wiley
Finalist for Apple Design Award Announced

Ahead of this year’s WWDC, taking place on June 8, finalists for this year’s Apple Design Awards have been announced by Apple. The company selects the top games and apps yearly, and the winner is made known then.


The categories are Delight and fun for both games and apps, Inclusivity for games and apps, Innovation for games and apps, Interaction for games and apps, Visuals and Graphics for games and apps, and Social Impact.

Finalist for Apple Design Award Announced

Each category will have one game and one app as the winner, and Apple will announce the winners of each category during this year’s WWDC. They will get hardware and a physical award that will help them make games and apps in the future.

Apple Design Awards acknowledge apps and games that feature ingenuity, technical achievement, and innovation in game and app design.


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