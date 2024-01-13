Apple

‘Find My’ device limit increased to 32 devices

By Samantha Wiley
Find My

Apple has recently updated its support document to show that ‘Find My’ items device limit has increased.

Advertisements

The previous limit of 16 for the ‘Find My’ technology could be inadequate, as there could be a lot of Apple devices and AirTags for the user. With the introduction of iOS 16, the number of devices that could connect to the network has increased but it’s only now that users get to see this in a support document. An X user by the handle nicolas09F9 discovered the support document and shared it on social media, claiming that Apple has doubled the limit and includes support for AirPods, compatible trackers, and AirTags.

Find My

The updated support document said that users can ‘add up to 32 items in Find My, including network accessories such as the AirPods Max, AirPods Pro and AirPods, and the 2nd generation AirPods Pro. It may take some time before users have reached the 32-item limit.

Advertisements

TAGGED: ,
Latest News
Apple TV+
‘Fraggle Rock’, ‘Snoopy’ content launch on Apple TV+
1 Min Read
Apple Arcade
Apple Arcade weekly users match Steam
1 Min Read
Apple Music
Apple Music reveals Usher Super Bowl LVII Halftime show curated playlist
1 Min Read
Apple AirPods Pro
2nd Generation AirPods Pro is $60 Off
1 Min Read
CEO Tim Cook
Cook’s salary was $63 million in 2023
1 Min Read
Killers of the Flower Moon
‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ now available on Apple TV+
1 Min Read
Apple Watch
Enjoy a 27% Discount on the Apple Watch Series 8
1 Min Read
macOS Sonoma 14.3
macOS Sonoma 14.3 latest public beta released
1 Min Read
Apple Watch
ITC pushing for continued ban against Apple Watch sales
1 Min Read
Safari
Safari Technology Preview 186 launches
1 Min Read
Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones
The Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones is Half Off
1 Min Read
The Dynasty: New England Patriots
‘The Dynasty: New England Patriots’ to stream on Apple TV+
1 Min Read
Lost your password?