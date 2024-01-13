‘Find My’ device limit increased to 32 devices

Apple has recently updated its support document to show that ‘Find My’ items device limit has increased.

Advertisements

The previous limit of 16 for the ‘Find My’ technology could be inadequate, as there could be a lot of Apple devices and AirTags for the user. With the introduction of iOS 16, the number of devices that could connect to the network has increased but it’s only now that users get to see this in a support document. An X user by the handle nicolas09F9 discovered the support document and shared it on social media, claiming that Apple has doubled the limit and includes support for AirPods, compatible trackers, and AirTags.

The updated support document said that users can ‘add up to 32 items in Find My, including network accessories such as the AirPods Max, AirPods Pro and AirPods, and the 2nd generation AirPods Pro. It may take some time before users have reached the 32-item limit.