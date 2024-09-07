Find My network to launch in South Korea

Apple’s Find My network is set to arrive in South Korea in 2025.

Apple caved in to popular requests and said that the Find My network would be coming to South Korea in the spring of next year. The debut of the network brings Apple devices with location-based features online and is available to South Korean customers, allowing them to track their belongings and devices easily. A petition was made by the region’s National Assembly Electronic website and called for the Find My introduction, collecting more than 9,000 signatures in the process.

The petition outlined the frustration caused by the lack of service when they experienced a lost device and were unable to use Find My. Apple intended to have the service go live but faced stringent regulations and local laws in the process. Find My was originally named Find My iPhone and debuted in 2019 with iOS 13.