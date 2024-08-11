Apple

Firefox browser gains support for Web Apple Maps

By Samantha Wiley
Web Apple Maps

The web version of Apple Maps now supports viewing on the Mozilla Firefox browser.

Advertisements

Apple recently added an update to its Apple Maps web to allow Firefox browsers to work. iPad, PC, and Mac users can check out Apple Maps on the web, with all the functions working as intended. Before the update, visiting the platform meant an error message showing ‘browser not supported.’ Apple now lists Mozilla Firefox as supported on Firefox, Chrome, and Edge on PCs and Safari, Firefox, Chrome, and Edge on iPad and Mac devices.

Web Apple Maps

The web version of Apple Maps rolled out in July and became available in public beta. Users can browse through Guides, view hours and ratings, find places, search for locations, and get driving and walking directions. In comparison, Google Maps has a web-based version released long ago with directions built-in as well. Apple Maps’ only language is English but more could come soon.

Advertisements

TAGGED: , ,
Latest News
Apple Maps
New ‘Search Here’ feature appears on Apple Maps
1 Min Read
Open AI
Open AI unlocks two free image generation on ChatGPT
1 Min Read
Samsung M8 4K Smart Monitor
The Samsung M8 4K Smart Monitor is $251 Off
1 Min Read
iPad Air 2026
Samsung to supply OLED panels for iPad Air 2026
1 Min Read
iPhone 16
Mass production of iPhone 16 increase
1 Min Read
M4 Mac Mini
Next M4 Mac mini billed ‘Apple’s smallest computer’
1 Min Read
Apple iPad
The 9th Generation iPad is $100 Off
1 Min Read
iPhone 16
iPhone 16 might arrive earlier in Korea
1 Min Read
Apple Maps
Tokyo real-time transit information for Apple Maps launches
1 Min Read
Disney+
Disney+ password sharing to be disallowed
1 Min Read
beats Solo 4
The Beats Solo 4 is $70 Off
1 Min Read
Public beta
Public beta updates for third iPadOS and iOS 18 launch
1 Min Read
Lost your password?