Firefox browser gains support for Web Apple Maps

The web version of Apple Maps now supports viewing on the Mozilla Firefox browser.

Apple recently added an update to its Apple Maps web to allow Firefox browsers to work. iPad, PC, and Mac users can check out Apple Maps on the web, with all the functions working as intended. Before the update, visiting the platform meant an error message showing ‘browser not supported.’ Apple now lists Mozilla Firefox as supported on Firefox, Chrome, and Edge on PCs and Safari, Firefox, Chrome, and Edge on iPad and Mac devices.

The web version of Apple Maps rolled out in July and became available in public beta. Users can browse through Guides, view hours and ratings, find places, search for locations, and get driving and walking directions. In comparison, Google Maps has a web-based version released long ago with directions built-in as well. Apple Maps’ only language is English but more could come soon.