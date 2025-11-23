Firmware Update For Apple Accessories Rolled Out

Multiple accessories like the Magic Trackpad USB-C, Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, Magic Keyboard with both Numeric Keypad and Touch ID, Magic Trackpad 2, and Apple’s Power Adapter 140W with USB-C charging have received a firmware update.

No word was released on what comes with the new firmware version but it could be security enhancements and improvements in performance. Apple rarely updates the firmware of its accessories, and the last time the Magic Keyboard received an update was more than a year ago.

The USB-C Magic Keyboard and Trackpad that were released last year had the version 3.1.1 firmware. The Magic Trackpad and Keyboards with USB-C will have version 3.1.9 of their firmware downloaded, while the 140W Power Adapter USB-C will be updated from 1.4.73 to 1.4.84.

Firmware updates for Apple accessories are automatically downloaded when the accessory is paired with a device that runs visionOS, macOS, tvOS, iOS and iPadOS.