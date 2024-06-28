Firmware update released for several AirPods and more products

Apple has launched a firmware update for Airpods and other products, like the AirPods Pro 2 in USB-C and Lightning versions, AirPods Max, Beats Fit Pro, PowerBeats Pro, and AirPods Pro first, second and third generation.

The PowerBeats Pro, Beats Fit Pro, and second generation AirPods Pro received the firmware update 6F8, while the rest received the firmware update 6A326.

Apple usually does not disclose any details regarding what features might be part of the firmware update other than “bugs and fixes” so it is uncertain what new features to expect.

Apple also does not provide a clear way as to how to update the software of the AirPods, but the firmware is typically carried OTA (over-the-air) when it is connected to an iOS device. If you place an AirPods Beats in its case, connect it to a power source, and then pair it with a Mac or iOS device, the update may be forced to occur.