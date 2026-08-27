Apple

First 2nm Chip Revealed in M6 Chip

By Samantha Wiley
First 2nm Chip Revealed in M6 Chip

The M6 chip has been announced by Apple today. The chip was manufactured with the 2nm process with a Neural Engine with dual 16-core. With the 2nm process, transistor density is fit into a smaller die for improvements in power efficiency and performance.


The chip has a strong 12-core CPU and is said to provide the quickest single-thread performance in the world, faster by 1.2x than the M5 chip. It also has a 12-core GPU with Neural Accelerators integrated into each core for strong AI performance, providing a 30% increase in peak compute for GPU.

First 2nm Chip Revealed in M6 Chip

The upgrades in the GPU also extend to the architecture for shader cores, with Dynamic Caching and hardware-accelerated ray tracing that is hardware-accelerated. Dual 16-core Neural Engines have been introduced with the M6 chip for 2x more peak compute compared to past models.

The Mac Mini will be given the new M6 chip, releasing on September 22.


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