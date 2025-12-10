Apple

Five More Games Coming To Apple Arcade

By Samantha Wiley
Five more games have been added to Apple Arcade. Subway Surfers is now available on the platform. The game was released in 2012 and has been downloaded by billions across the platforms it is available in.


Apple Arcade is offering Subway Surfers+, a premium version that has the same gameplay but is ad-free and does not have in-app purchases, meaning you can revive characters in your run, progress through the game and collect items in various ways.

Apple Arcade has also added NARUTO: Ultimate Ninja STORM+, PowerWash Simulator, SpongeBob Patty Pursuit 2 and Cult of the Lamb Arcade Edition. Apple Arcade is a service offered by Apple that gives you access to their library of games across multiple Apple devices like your iPad, iPhone, Apple TV, Apple Vision Pro and Mac with prices starting at $6.99 monthly. The subscription is also included in plans under Apple One.


