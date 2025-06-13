Apple

Flag Spam Voicemails to Launch in iOS 26

By Samantha Wiley
Flag Spam Voicemails to Launch in iOS 26

The upcoming iOS 26 will let users tag spam voicemails to report and get rid of them.

The Phone app is set to be updated with new functions, namely Call Screening and Hold Assist. Users can check a voicemail and there will be a button that says ‘report spam’ if confirmed as such. The voicemail will then be sent to Apple, and users can choose to delete, report, or keep the message. Apple did not mention how they’re going to deal with it, but the company did have something similar for iMessages.

It’s worth noting that reporting the spam voicemail will not block the number and it requires another step. Apple is working to cut spam calls and messages, with Call Screening acting as an interceptor for unknown numbers. The technology will ask the reason for calling and their name before proceeding. The public version is set to be released this fall.

