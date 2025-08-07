Foldable Device from Apple Might Miss its Production Target Date

The 18.8-inch iPhone foldable gadget is anticipated to be released in 2027 with production to start in 2026, but it might be postponed, along with a foldable gadget believed to be a hybrid of an iPad and MacBook.

An analyst reported that both iPhone 18 and the 18.8-inch foldable gadget were scheduled to be in mass production by the end of next year, but recent reports suggest that the larger device could potentially miss the production date.

Jeff Pu, lead analyst from investment firm GF Securities, reports that the foldable 18.8-inch gadget will most likely be delayed, though no reason was given. There are many ideas on what the foldable device would be as details still remain uncertain about the device, with some saying it’s a MacBook or an iPad hybrid with touch screen, or an iPad with a large screen. If the device operates on the iPadOS it will be classified under the iPad category, and if it operates on macOS it will be classified under the Mac category.