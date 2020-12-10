‘For All Mankind’ gets season 3 renewal for Apple TV+

Science fiction series ‘For All Mankind’ has been renewed by Apple for a third season even before the second season goes live on Apple TV+.

‘For All Mankind’ tells a ‘what if’ story where the race for the stars is still ongoing. The cast centers around NASA astronauts and engineers and their family.

Season two is set to debut February 19 next year, with filming having resumed in August. It picks up on the finale of season with Cold War peaking between the US and USSR. Season 2 will have 10 episodes in total.

‘For All Mankind’ stars Joel Kinnaman, Sarah Jones, Jodi Balfour, Shantel VanSanten and Michael Dorman, and new additions for the 2nd season- Cynthy Wu, Casey Johnson and Coral Pena.

Apple TV+ is Apple’s streaming platform service. It costs $4.99 a month and contains Apple original shows such as ‘The Morning Show’, ‘Ted Lasso’, ‘Defending Jacob’ and more.