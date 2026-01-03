Ford Will Remain To Back Up Apple CarPlay

Apple CarPlay is a careful topic to go around when talking to car manufacturers. Some have opted for Apple CarPlay support while others avoid it. Ford insists that CarPlay will be a major part of the user’s driving experience.

Last year at the Barclays Global Auto and Mobility Tech Conference, Sherry House, CFO of Ford, announced that the company supports CarPlay, saying that it was crucial to providing customers access and choice to technology. The company backing Apple CarPlay counters the stories revolving around Anti-CarPlay heard from other car makers late last year.

Some car manufacturers are not against it. Reports were making rounds back in November that Tesla was working on CarPlay support due to customer demand. Prior to that, GM removed CarPlay and Android Auto for its vehicles that will be released in the future, meaning GM car dashboards will be free from Google and Apple software when 2028 comes.