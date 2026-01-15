Four New Games Coming to Apple Arcade

Apple will be adding four new games to the Apple Arcade next month. Retrocade lets users of the Apple Vision Pro play classic arcade games like Breakout, Space Invaders, Galaga, PAC-MAN, and Asteroids in a 3D environment with daily challenges, leaderboards, and more.

Retrocade will also be accessible for the iPad and iPhone. Sid Meier’s Civilization VII, a famous PC game, will have an arcade edition for the Apple Arcade accessible across iPhone, Mac, and iPad devices. It is a strategy game that gives players the task of building a vast and powerful empire. Felicity’s Door and I Love Hue Too+ are also coming to Apple Arcade.

Apple Arcade is a paid subscription service offered by Apple that gives users access to the Apple library of games across the Apple TV, iPad, Apple Vision Pro, and iPhone. They are ad-free and do not have in-app purchases. The subscription service is priced monthly at $6.99