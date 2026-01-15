Apple

Four New Games Coming to Apple Arcade

By Samantha Wiley
Four New Games Coming to Apple Arcade

Apple will be adding four new games to the Apple Arcade next month. Retrocade lets users of the Apple Vision Pro play classic arcade games like Breakout, Space Invaders, Galaga, PAC-MAN, and Asteroids in a 3D environment with daily challenges, leaderboards, and more.


Retrocade will also be accessible for the iPad and iPhone. Sid Meier’s Civilization VII, a famous PC game, will have an arcade edition for the Apple Arcade accessible across iPhone, Mac, and iPad devices. It is a strategy game that gives players the task of building a vast and powerful empire. Felicity’s Door and I Love Hue Too+ are also coming to Apple Arcade.

Four New Games Coming to Apple Arcade

Apple Arcade is a paid subscription service offered by Apple that gives users access to the Apple library of games across the Apple TV, iPad, Apple Vision Pro, and iPhone. They are ad-free and do not have in-app purchases. The subscription service is priced monthly at $6.99


Latest News
iPhone Fold Rumored To Be Made With Liquid Metal and ‘Better’ Titanium
iPhone Fold Rumored To Be Made With Liquid Metal and ‘Better’ Titanium
1 Min Read
iPhone Shows ‘SOS Mode’ Due To Verizon Network Outage
iPhone Shows ‘SOS Mode’ Due To Verizon Network Outage
1 Min Read
The 13-inch M5 iPad Pro 2TB Nano-Texture Wi-Fi is $200 Off
The 13-inch M5 iPad Pro 2TB Nano-Texture Wi-Fi is $200 Off
1 Min Read
Several Apple Apps No Longer Getting Updates Unless You Get The Subscription
Several Apple Apps No Longer Getting Updates Unless You Get The Subscription
1 Min Read
Firmware Update For AirPods Pro 3 Released By Apple Today
Firmware Update For AirPods Pro 3 Released By Apple Today
1 Min Read
Pixelmator for iOS No Longer Receiving Future Updates
Pixelmator for iOS No Longer Receiving Future Updates
1 Min Read
The Apple Watch Series 11 42mm GPS Is $100 Off
The Apple Watch Series 11 42mm GPS Is $100 Off
1 Min Read
The Influence Apple Has Over TSMC is Deteriorating Due to the Rise Of AI
The Influence Apple Has Over TSMC is Deteriorating Due to the Rise Of AI
1 Min Read
Apple Regent Store In London Closing Temporarily
Apple Regent Store In London Closing Temporarily
1 Min Read
Apple and Other Manufacturers Oppose Source Code Access Proposal by India
Apple and Other Manufacturers Oppose Source Code Access Proposal by India
1 Min Read
The M4 Pro Mac mini Is $130 Off
The M4 Pro Mac mini Is $130 Off
1 Min Read
Chrome 150 Will Be The Last Version with macOS Monterey Support
Chrome 150 Will Be The Last Version with macOS Monterey Support
1 Min Read
Lost your password?