Four New Games Coming To Apple Arcade In November

By Samantha Wiley
Four games will be coming to Apple Arcade during the first week of next month. Apple Arcade is a subscription that gives you access to its vast library full of games that you can play ad free across Apple devices like the Apple TV, Mac, iPad, Apple Vision Pro headset and iPhone. The subscription is priced at $6.99 monthly, and it is featured in Apple One bundles that include other services from Apple.


Apple will be adding MySims, MySims Kingdom, Toca Boca Jr Classics and Football Manager 26 Touch. Football Manager 26 touch is the most recent manager game that features official licensing from the Premier League, women’s soccer and improved graphics. The two Sims games are spinoffs of the original and iconic franchise, The Sims. Toca Boca Jr Classics is a compilation of the title’s most-loved apps and games for kids. You can find more information about the games in the press release from Apple.

You can access Apple Arcade by going to the App Store and in the app, Apple Games. 


