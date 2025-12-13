Apple

Four New Games Coming to Apple Arcade Next Year

By Samantha Wiley
Four games will be added to Apple Arcade next year on January 8th, Thursday. The new titles include Potion Punch 2+, Sago Mini Jinja’s Garden, Cozy Caravan, and True Skate+.


Potion Punch 2+ assigns you to create strong potions.

Sago Mini Jinga’s Garden is a self-paced game that is child-friendly where you harvest ingredients, plant gardens, and freely explore the open world of the game.

Cozy Caravan is another child-friendly game that needs you to guide a caravan and help communities through landscapes.

True Skate+ is a simulation game with physics that are realistic, where you control a skateboard using your fingers to do stunts.

Apple Arcade is a service that’s subscription-based, giving you access to its massive library of games across Apple devices like the Apple TV, Vision Pro, iPad, Mac, and iPhone, ad-free. You can access this library by paying $6.99 per month, and the service can be part of a bundle with Apple One plans comprised of other services offered by Apple.


