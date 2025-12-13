Four New Games Coming to Apple Arcade Next Year

Four games will be added to Apple Arcade next year on January 8th, Thursday. The new titles include Potion Punch 2+, Sago Mini Jinja’s Garden, Cozy Caravan, and True Skate+.

Potion Punch 2+ assigns you to create strong potions.

Sago Mini Jinga’s Garden is a self-paced game that is child-friendly where you harvest ingredients, plant gardens, and freely explore the open world of the game.

Cozy Caravan is another child-friendly game that needs you to guide a caravan and help communities through landscapes.

True Skate+ is a simulation game with physics that are realistic, where you control a skateboard using your fingers to do stunts.

Apple Arcade is a service that’s subscription-based, giving you access to its massive library of games across Apple devices like the Apple TV, Vision Pro, iPad, Mac, and iPhone, ad-free. You can access this library by paying $6.99 per month, and the service can be part of a bundle with Apple One plans comprised of other services offered by Apple.