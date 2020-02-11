Foxconn stopped by Health Authorities in China over Apple device production

Foxconn intended to open its production doors today but was met with a no-go by Chinese health authorities because of the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak.

Health officials told the chipmaker company that there were ‘high risks’ of infection by novel coronavirus in its Shenzen factories after an on-site inspection. More specifically, the experts cited poor airflow in the dormitories and restaurants due to centralized air conditioning.

The Zhengzhou site was also delayed for the same reason. Local governments are cautioning that the virus may spread quickly in labor-related workplaces. Foxconn has already issued non-working memorandums and canceled flights for its Hong Kong employees who are returning to China.

These closures may have a huge impact on Apple’s production rate, including the upcoming iPhone SE 2. The AirPods Pro and AirPods are already in short supply, with delays becoming the norm.

Apple has ordered the shutdown of several Apple Stores in China and extended the closure until February 15.