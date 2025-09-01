Free Apple Arcade for One Month Offered by Halfbrick

Apple and Halfbrick have collaborated to provide Apple Arcade codes for free. Returning and new subscribers can sign up on the website of Halfbrick to receive one month of Apple Arcade free of charge.

Halfbrick is the developer that created famous games like Jetpack Joyride and Fruit Ninja. The ongoing promo is to promote an event featuring a Fruit Ninja Bluey crossover for the summer. Users of Fruit Ninja Classic+ can receive in-game prizes like a Bluey wand and dojos.

New subscribers can stack the Halfbrick promo and the free month trial offered by Apple to get a 2-month Apple Arcade subscription for free. This is available in the Philippines, Mexico, Brazil, the United States, Australia, Canada, Japan, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

Apple Arcade is a subscription that provides you with a library of Apple Arcade titles with no ads, and you can play with the whole family. The subscription is set at $6.99 per month.