Free promo trial of MLS season pass ongoing

Apple is looking to attract more subscribers to the MLS Season Pass by offering a one-month free trial.

Push notifications and emails were sent out to users, informing them of a free trial promotion of the MLS Season Pass. A new season began on January 29, with 2024 content available to watch in over 100 countries. In the notification, Apple said that the promotion is valid in the US and for ‘qualified returning subscribers. The code for the free trial will expire on April 6, and after the promo is done users will be charged $14.99 per month until they cancel. The promotion has been repeated since one went live in May last year, with the only difference being the timeframe.

The MLS Season Pass includes all game broadcasts sans blackouts, including exclusive content, in-depth analysis and coverage, MLS All-Star, Audi MLS Cup Playoff, and the Leagues Cup.