Apple

Functional Apple-1 Computer Could Sell For a Fortune

By Samantha Wiley
Functional Apple-1 Computer Could Sell For a Fortune

A functional original Apple-1 Computer is being auctioned this October and could fetch about $500,000- $800,000. There are fewer than 75 units of Apple-1 Computers in existence, and even fewer that are still functional. Apple-1 Hatfield is the 48th unit on the registry and is still functional.


Fred Hatfield, a Computer Data Systems employee and an enthusiast for computers, bought the device. The machine came with a letter for Hatfield signed by Steve Jobs. Trade-ins for the Apple II were authorized by Steve Jobs after a complaint about the software that came from Hatfield.

Functional Apple-1 Computer Could Sell For a Fortune

The Apple-1 was sold by Hatfield in 2013, at the time netting $40,000, and was rendered non-functional by the person who bought it off the company, repairing it and having it signed by Wozniak. It was sold for $671,400 at an auction and is going to the auction once again.


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