Future Of Vision Pro Headset Uncertain As Apple Favors Smart Glasses Development

The development of the revamped Apple Vision headset has been paused due to the decision of the company to shift their focus on the production of their smart glasses. The Vision Pro headset was announced in the middle of 2023 by Apple and was marked with a starting price of $3,499.

The original plan was that after the release of the Vision Pro, the company would start working on the Vision Air, a budget-friendly version of the headset that will be thinner and lighter, with a price potentially cut by 50% and weight slashed by 40%.

Mark Gurman from Bloomberg reported that development for the Vision Pro and the Air version have been paused in favor of the development of smart glasses to compete against Meta. The company is expected to release its first-ever smart glasses as early as 2026, and may resume production of the Vision Pro versions afterward.