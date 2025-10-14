Apple

Future Of Vision Pro Headset Uncertain As Apple Favors Smart Glasses Development

By Samantha Wiley
Future Of Vision Pro Headset Uncertain As Apple Favors Smart Glasses Development

The development of the revamped Apple Vision headset has been paused due to the decision of the company to shift their focus on the production of their smart glasses. The Vision Pro headset was announced in the middle of 2023 by Apple and was marked with a starting price of $3,499.


The original plan was that after the release of the Vision Pro, the company would start working on the Vision Air, a budget-friendly version of the headset that will be thinner and lighter, with a price potentially cut by 50% and weight slashed by 40%.

Future Of Vision Pro Headset Uncertain As Apple Favors Smart Glasses Development

Mark Gurman from Bloomberg reported that development for the Vision Pro and the Air version have been paused in favor of the development of smart glasses to compete against Meta. The company is expected to release its first-ever smart glasses as early as 2026, and may resume production of the Vision Pro versions afterward.


Latest News
Service Programs for iPhone 12, 12 Pro, and AirPods Pro Sound Issues Have Ended
Service Programs for iPhone 12, 12 Pro, and AirPods Pro Sound Issues Have Ended
1 Min Read
The AirPods Pro 2 is 21% Off
The AirPods Pro 2 is 21% Off
2 Min Read
Apple Retail Store In Carlsbad Undergoing Renovations
Apple Retail Store In Carlsbad Undergoing Renovations
1 Min Read
$2 Million Bounty Announced by Apple for Exploits That Are at Spyware Level
$2 Million Bounty Announced by Apple for Exploits That Are at Spyware Level 
1 Min Read
Los Angeles Lakers Games will be in 3D Vision Pro Live Streams
Los Angeles Lakers Games will be in 3D Vision Pro Live Streams
1 Min Read
The 15-inch M4 MacBook Air 256GB Is $200 Off
The 15-inch M4 MacBook Air 256GB Is $200 Off
2 Min Read
New Series From The Creator Of Breaking Bad Coming to Apple TV+
New Series From The Creator Of Breaking Bad Coming to Apple TV+
1 Min Read
Beta Firmware Update For AirPods 4, AirPods Pro 3 and AirPods Pro 2 Rolled Out
Beta Firmware Update For AirPods 4, AirPods Pro 3 and AirPods Pro 2 Rolled Out
1 Min Read
Sora Reached 1 Million Downloads Milestone
Sora Reached 1 Million Downloads Milestone
1 Min Read
The iPhone 17 Pro Silicone Case is $15 Off
The iPhone 17 Pro Silicone Case is $15 Off
1 Min Read
MagSafe Stands Modified to Reduce Scratches on the iPhone 17
MagSafe Stands Modified to Reduce Scratches on the iPhone 17
1 Min Read
EU And Apple Closing In On Settlements Over Rules On The App Store
EU And Apple Closing In On Settlements Over Rules On The App Store
1 Min Read
Lost your password?