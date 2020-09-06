GameClub mobile subscription will have Console and PC Games

GameClub’s subscription-based gaming service is much like Apple Arcade, where users pay a flat rate and get full access to the available titles in the platform. The service is available on both Android and iOS and costs $4.99 for 12 members via single subscription.

GameClub today has announced that its gaming subscription service will have console and PC titles.

There are three planned PC games to come out, namely Chook & Sosig- Walk the Plank, Ancestors Legacy and Tokyo 42. These titles will be available to play on mobile come fall season. Along with this GameClub has also announced that they will be adding new content to their existing games.

In its early days GameClub started offering updated classic games in iOS and adding in modern features such as HD display and device support. The company grew and eventually expanded to Android, then added in more games to its ever-expanding library.