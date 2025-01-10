GeForce now gaming service gains Vision Pro support via Safari

NVIDIA recently announced that its cloud gaming platform will be supported on the Apple Vision Pro.

Apple and NVIDIA will be collaborating to work the gaming service into the AR headset, albeit within the Safari app. Updates are expected to arrive in January for users, with DLSS and ray-tracing options for AAA titles. Vision Pro users should be able to access the extensive library of games such as DOOM: The Dark Ages and Avowed without the need to download or install them. Support for GeForce Now may be arriving later in January when the app is updated to version 2.0.70.

Once the service becomes available through Safari, GeForce Now subscribers can open Safari and go to play.geforce.now and log in, then choose a game to play. Along with support on the Vision Pro, GeForce Now will also arrive on other headsets such as the Meta Quest 3.